Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.6% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,514.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,672,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,358,000 after buying an additional 22,268,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,643,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,639,953,000 after buying an additional 2,953,857 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,180,000 after buying an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.77. 11,673,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,457,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

