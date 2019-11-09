Hashgard (GARD) Trading Up 40.3% This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 9th. Hashgard has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hashgard has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hashgard token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00224771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.20 or 0.01473191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00121105 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,012,600,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

