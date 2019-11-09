Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

HWG stock opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106 ($1.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 137 ($1.79). The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $402.39 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Harworth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In other Harworth Group news, insider Owen Michaelson sold 76,749 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62), for a total value of £95,168.76 ($124,354.84).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.