Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Shares of HCAP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.04. 19,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,030. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson acquired 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $59,868.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 40,440 shares of company stock worth $396,584 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

