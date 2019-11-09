Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAP traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a current ratio of 10.39. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.14.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $59,868.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $197,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,440 shares of company stock worth $396,584 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.77% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

