Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barclays currently has $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,255. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.13 and a beta of 1.78.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

