Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $10.00 target price on Hallador Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

HNRG opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Hardie acquired 30,380 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $99,950.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 756,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 77,605 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 155,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 14.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 612,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 44.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

