Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.
Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Hain Celestial Group Company Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
