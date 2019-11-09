Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-$0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.88.

Shares of HAIN stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.40. Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.07 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. Hain Celestial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

