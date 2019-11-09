Hacken Tops 1-Day Volume of $360.00 (HKN)

Hacken (CURRENCY:HKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Hacken token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kuna, Kucoin and YoBit. In the last week, Hacken has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Hacken has a total market cap of $587,781.00 and approximately $360.00 worth of Hacken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hacken alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.89 or 0.07546876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000238 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014944 BTC.

About Hacken

Hacken is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Hacken’s total supply is 5,488,560 tokens. The official website for Hacken is hacken.io . The Reddit community for Hacken is /r/hacken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hacken’s official message board is steemit.com/@hacken . Hacken’s official Twitter account is @Hacken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hacken

Hacken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Kuna and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.