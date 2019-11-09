GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s (GWPH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) in a report published on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWPH. Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $198.00.

GWPH opened at $109.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.59 and a current ratio of 8.31.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $52,133.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,796.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $70,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

