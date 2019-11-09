Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $4.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy's core operations are focused in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s improving execution and well performance has led to production growth while the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. The company's decent financials and investor friendly moves also bode well. However, being a natural gas-weighted company, Gulfport continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles. Increasing costs are limiting the profit levels of the firm. Further, takeaway constraints in Appalachia along with the firm’s non-core holdings in certain regions are leading to lost revenues. As such, Gulfport Energy warrants a cautious stance. “

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,540,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,976. Gulfport Energy has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $570.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gulfport Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quentin R. Hicks purchased 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Wood purchased 40,000 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,295.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,365,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660,115 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 820.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 915,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.