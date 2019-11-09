Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GWB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE GWB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 173,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

In other news, Director Thomas Edward Henning purchased 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $57,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth James Karels sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,138,000 after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

