Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $118.00. The stock had previously closed at $88.75, but opened at $88.08. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Grand Canyon Education shares last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 14,790 shares changing hands.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In related news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 322,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140,004 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

