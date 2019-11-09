Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $118.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Grand Canyon Education traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 33396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.88.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $596,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

