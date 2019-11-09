Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education updated its Q4 guidance to $1.54 EPS.
NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.89. 1,074,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $132.72.
In other news, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Grand Canyon Education Company Profile
Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.
