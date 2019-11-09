Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.75, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,978.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $596,730 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.65. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $132.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.75 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

