GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GP Strategies Corporation, whose operating subsidiary is General Physics Corporation, is a NYSE listed company. General Physics is a global provider of training and e-Learning solutions, management consulting, and engineering services, improving the effectiveness of organizations by customizing solutions that enhance an organization’s people, processes or technology. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $12.45 on Friday. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in GP Strategies during the 2nd quarter worth $667,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its stake in GP Strategies by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 92,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 53,071 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GP Strategies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GP Strategies by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

