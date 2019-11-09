GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $153.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.70 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $132.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.
On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $584.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.04 million to $584.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $615.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.13 million to $616.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.
GPX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of GPX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 42,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.13.
GP Strategies Company Profile
GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GP Strategies (GPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.