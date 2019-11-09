GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.82 Million

Analysts forecast that GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) will announce $153.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.70 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $132.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full-year sales of $584.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $584.04 million to $584.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $615.18 million, with estimates ranging from $614.13 million to $616.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GPX has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GP Strategies by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 157,483 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 59.9% in the second quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 311,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 173,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 163,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 12.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPX stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. 42,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $17.13.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

