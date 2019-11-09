GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. GoPro also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.74-0.84 EPS.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,819,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,533,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $687.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.86. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. GoPro’s revenue was down 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. GoPro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.50.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Read More: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.