Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Up to $16.58

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $16.58. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 2,488,939 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GT. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.64.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

