Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 69.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,604,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,759 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $23,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $20,306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $7,010,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 304.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 503,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 378,536 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,430,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 360,051 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 91.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 705,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 337,061 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $17.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.64. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.