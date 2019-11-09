Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,200.39

Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,200.39 and traded as low as $1,078.35. Gooch & Housego shares last traded at $1,125.00, with a volume of 4,995 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,155.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,198.46. The company has a market cap of $269.27 million and a PE ratio of 96.55.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

