Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €42.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Befesa and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of BFSA remained flat at $€36.30 ($42.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 44,046 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.17. Befesa has a twelve month low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a twelve month high of €41.65 ($48.43). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.22.

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

