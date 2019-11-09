Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €27.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nord/LB set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €24.30 ($28.26) price target on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AXA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €26.83 ($31.19).

Shares of EPA CS traded up €0.38 ($0.44) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €25.38 ($29.51). 11,495,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.20). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.58.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

