GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP) shot up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $26.00, 11,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 20,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

About GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF (NASDAQ:GMLPP)

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GOLAR LNG PAR 8 75 SRS A CUM RED PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.