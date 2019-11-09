Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.33, approximately 905,260 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,132,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $82.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 77.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golar LNG Limited will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 267,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

