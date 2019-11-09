Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.31 and last traded at $13.33, approximately 905,260 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,132,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. Scotiabank set a $23.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 267,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 86.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)
Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.
