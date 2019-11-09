Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Coverage Initiated at Peel Hunt

Investment analysts at Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Go-Ahead Group from GBX 2,010 ($26.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Go-Ahead Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,056.86 ($26.88).

GOG traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,978 ($25.85). 58,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,077.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,017.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $853.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. Go-Ahead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($19.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,247.04 ($29.36).

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

