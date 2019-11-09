Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Raised to $57.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.09.

Globus Medical stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $56.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.86 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 19.30%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 3,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $158,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 50,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $2,466,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 754,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,233,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 35.4% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 378,211 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $961,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter valued at about $2,576,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

