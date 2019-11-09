Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 52-Week High at $99.48

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $99.29, with a volume of 70325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.52.

A number of brokerages have commented on GL. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.26%.

In other Globe Life news, Director David L. Boren sold 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $948,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,665.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $1,815,405.00. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,278,000. SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,160,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,947,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,014,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

