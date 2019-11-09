Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $403.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

