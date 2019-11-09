GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, New Street Research raised GlaxoSmithKline from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.79.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,842 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 11.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.