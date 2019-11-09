Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim set a $31.00 price objective on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.21. 990,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,518. Gentex has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $477.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $140,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total value of $133,380.00. Insiders sold a total of 42,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Gentex by 86.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $640,000. Finally, LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 812.9% during the second quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.