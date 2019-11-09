Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GHDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genomic Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Genomic Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genomic Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Genomic Health news, insider Laura Leber sold 13,183 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $935,202.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederic Pla sold 1,251 shares of Genomic Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $93,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,175 shares of company stock worth $18,300,495. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $498,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 445.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 356,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genomic Health by 76.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 199,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genomic Health during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHDX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,537,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,103. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genomic Health has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $90.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day moving average is $64.47.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides clinically actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, which allows physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

