Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.80. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $191.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

GNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Genie Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genie Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

