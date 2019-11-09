Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Gems token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. Gems has a total market capitalization of $420,083.00 and approximately $8,698.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00225526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.07 or 0.01475710 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00120764 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,794,971 tokens. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.