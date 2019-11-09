Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gazprom PAO (EDR) (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut Gazprom PAO (EDR) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of OGZPY stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Gazprom PAO has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom, an energy company, engages in the geological exploration, production, processing, storage, transportation, and sale of gas, gas condensates, and oil in Russia and internationally. The company operates through Production of Gas, Transportation, Distribution of Gas, Gas Storage, Production of Crude Oil and Gas Condensate, Refining, and Electric and Heat Energy Generation and Sales segments.

