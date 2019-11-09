Gary Guidry Buys 60,200 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) CEO Gary Guidry purchased 60,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $63,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,561,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,402. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GTE opened at $1.05 on Friday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

GTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gran Tierra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 27,815,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,996,000 after buying an additional 4,486,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,017,000 after buying an additional 453,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,456,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after buying an additional 575,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,422,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,318,336 shares during the last quarter.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.