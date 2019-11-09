Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,300 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,566 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 120,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 107,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. 7,450,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506,050. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $15.16.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 474,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,099 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.