Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 12,000 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.36% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 95.4% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 74,585 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 299,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 20,736 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 77,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTB opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.66. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $35.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.96 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 1.61%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTB shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

