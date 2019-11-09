Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the second quarter worth $34,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCD stock opened at $193.61 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $169.04 and a 52 week high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.96.

Mcdonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

