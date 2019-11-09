Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,209 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.73% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $18.85. 35,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,554. The firm has a market cap of $435.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

