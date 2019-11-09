Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,049 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its position in Intel by 500.0% during the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 273.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $445,165.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,568.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,482 shares of company stock worth $911,044 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,888,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,595,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.51%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

