Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONA. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 17,937.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 62.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 562.9% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,859.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $95,891.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.90. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -58.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter.

FWONA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. FBN Securities cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Company Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

