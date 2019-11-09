Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,907 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.87. 1,799,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,770,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $150.66 and a one year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $242.00 price target on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.79.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $1,003,413.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,524 shares of company stock worth $31,726,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

