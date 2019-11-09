Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,334,000 after acquiring an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $2,158,000. Institutional investors own 9.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

DEO stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.04. The stock had a trading volume of 417,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $137.24 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

