Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has $21.40 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,309.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,241.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,181.32. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,322.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

