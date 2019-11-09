Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Buys 1,845 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Novartis accounts for about 1.1% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novartis were worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,147,000 after buying an additional 1,760,424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,573,000 after purchasing an additional 854,857 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,838,000 after purchasing an additional 533,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,224,000 after purchasing an additional 474,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.75. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $199.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

