Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $6,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Argo Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Argo Group by 95.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in Argo Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 25,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Argo Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Argo Group by 93.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ARGO opened at $62.86 on Friday. Argo Group has a 12-month low of $60.36 and a 12-month high of $78.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.37 million.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARGO. William Blair cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood cut Argo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet cut Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Argo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.06.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

