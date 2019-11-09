Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 157,000 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 580,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 249,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 5.6% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 105,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.41.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 331,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

