Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total transaction of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $162.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.